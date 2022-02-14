3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $159,900

Showings begin 2-7. Welcome home! Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 3 full bath ranch conveniently located in unincorporated Florissant area. Most updates were done approximately 5 years ago to include white kitchen cabinets, tiled backsplash, SS gas stove, DW & refrigerator plus Black Blt-in microwave. Washer & dryer can stay! In addition, hardwood flooring on main level has been stripped & refinished. Newer Vinyl tiled flooring in kitchen & baths on main level. Vaulted Living Rm/Dining Rm combo greets you off entry foyer featuring arched brick GAS FIREPLACE - the perfect spot for those cold winter days! Box bay window in dining room allows plenty of natural lighting. Spacious master suite offers private full bath w/shower & walk-in closet. Hall bath updated with designed tile strip, newer vanity & fixtures! Wood Pella windows w/built-in blinds thruout main level! White 6 panel doors! Extra living area w/finished lower level fam rm + 3rd bath! Lg fenced-in yard backs to common ground!