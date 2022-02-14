Showings begin 2-7. Welcome home! Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 3 full bath ranch conveniently located in unincorporated Florissant area. Most updates were done approximately 5 years ago to include white kitchen cabinets, tiled backsplash, SS gas stove, DW & refrigerator plus Black Blt-in microwave. Washer & dryer can stay! In addition, hardwood flooring on main level has been stripped & refinished. Newer Vinyl tiled flooring in kitchen & baths on main level. Vaulted Living Rm/Dining Rm combo greets you off entry foyer featuring arched brick GAS FIREPLACE - the perfect spot for those cold winter days! Box bay window in dining room allows plenty of natural lighting. Spacious master suite offers private full bath w/shower & walk-in closet. Hall bath updated with designed tile strip, newer vanity & fixtures! Wood Pella windows w/built-in blinds thruout main level! White 6 panel doors! Extra living area w/finished lower level fam rm + 3rd bath! Lg fenced-in yard backs to common ground!
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Veteran reporter/anchor Ryan Dean leaving station on March 4; his wife, "Show Me St. Louis" anchor Dana Dean, will follow him out the door in April.
St. Louis County claims Quail Creek Golf Management is violating the terms of a lease agreement.
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
With COVID-ravaged lungs, 27-year-old awaits organ transplant.
We'll just have to celebrate March 14 extra hard this year.
McClellan wonders: Why can’t Missouri be more like Oklahoma?
Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson based his decision on a state highway patrol report completed seven weeks ago.
Decision could result in a change to the rules governing how citizens can alter the Missouri Constitution.
Some pregame advice before the big, bad (really, really bad) game
Rhinos and RINOs (Republicans in name only) share a lot of the same traits.