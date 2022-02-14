3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $162,500

WILL NOT LAST LONG at this PRICE! Welcome to this impeccably maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch ready for immediate move in! When you enter, you'll be greeted by a large entryway. The 3 bedrooms will be to your left, which all have beautiful hardwood floors. There are also 2 updated full bathrooms, one which is attached to the primary bedroom. This home offers space for all your needs. The spacious family room, living room, and dining room all flow together and also have hardwood floors. The roomy eat-in kitchen offers a newer gas stove and ample cabinet and countertop space. This lovely ranch sits on a large level fenced yard with a covered patio and a newer shed to keep all your yard tools. The lower level is very clean, has a 3 piece rough-in and can easily be transformed into many different usable living areas quickly, without sacrificing storage space.