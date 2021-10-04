3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $163,900

It's time we get back to loving where we live & live where we love! As if plucked from a "great homes" magazine, this charmer stands above the rest to welcome you to a refreshing and invigorating home. Located in the coveted area of Florissant, be apart of growth and expansion. Located in secluded and safe streets, exercise in the mornings and take family walks in the evening. The curb appeal on this 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a 2 car garage gem is breathtaking. Walk into the eat-in kitchen, where the range/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher will all stay. The partially finished basement area has beautiful new flooring, a dry bar, and a BONUS room that can be used as an office, workout room, or whatever you desire. The unfinished side of the basement offers tons of storage space and a washer and dryer (to stay). Brand new HVAC system installed Sept 2021!! Private patio area. Security system is not staying with house.