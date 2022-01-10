Welcome Home! This recently updated 3 bed / 2 bath home with open floor plan welcomes you with a large living room with builtin shelving and electric fireplace. The living room is open to the beautiful eat in kitchen with stunning cabinetry and granite countertops. Retire into your master suit that include walk in closets and private bath. The finished basement add so many opportunities... Electrical panel updated to 200 AMP service with generator capabilities, new roof in 2021, new water heater in 2017 and new HVAC in 2020. All appliances can stay, minus the deepfreeze in the garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $168,000
