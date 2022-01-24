3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $169,900

Adorable Updated 3-bedroom 2 full bath brick ranch. You will find newer: roof, insulation, drywall, trim, beautiful hardwood flooring, windows, interior & exterior doors, electric, plumbing, light fixtures, and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has newer cabinets and countertops, flooring and stainless-steel appliances. Primary bedroom has private updated bath and New Carpet. The lower level is just waiting for your final touches. Enjoy outdoor living with large level back yard. Carport with storage area. Great neighborhood! Move in Ready!