This home was renovated in 2014 with updated kitchen and baths, beautiful hardwood floors, many other upgrades! Now, we're looking for New Owners to make the place their own! The main floor has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, a Formal Living Room and Dining room, and a large Family Room with wood burning fireplace. The Kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, 42" cabinets, pantry, some stainless steel appliances, and Refrigerator to Stay! The lower level needs some finishing touches, but it mostly finished with Large Rec Room, Dry Bar, Bonus Room, and Half Bath. The backyard is level with large, Covered Patio. Attached Garage with Double Driveway and Extra Parking Pad. Per the owner, the roof, windows and doors were replaced in 2017. New HVAC and Water Heater in 2019. Come Have a Look! PLEASE NOTE that personal items and furnishings left in the home at closing will need to be removed by the new owner.
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $169,900
