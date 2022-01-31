3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $174,000

Welcome Home!!! This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 Bathroom ranch home has so much to offer. The living room has a wood burning fireplace for those cozy nights. The kitchen has custom cabinets with plenty of cabinet and counter space, tile surround backsplash, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The sliding glass doors lead out to the large deck overlooking the fenced in backyard that is perfect for entertaining. On the main level you will find the owner's suite with the ensuite bath along with 2 other bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level has a large rec room that is perfect for entertaining along with a half bath and plenty of storage. The refrigerator is not staying with the house.