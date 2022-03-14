A Spirit Of True Comfort...Harmony prevails in this nicely-kept Traditional Ranch. Find happiness with the interesting ambiance of this delightful home located on a sun-dappled street. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. The basics are here, just waiting for your own stamp on the soft-toned decor. The fireplace provides a wonderful focal point for the room's decor as well as a great gathering place. Count on even more ideal features such as airy interior, center hall, six panel doors and large living room. Family room, wood flooring, master bath, pantry, ceiling fans, one car garage, open basement with sleeping room/office, back porch, mini-care landscape. Lots of space. It is so easy-to-love, so easy to live in...a perfect lifestyle set-up! Close to shopping and dining. Better hurry, won't be around for very long!
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $174,900
