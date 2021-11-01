 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $174,900

Welcome to 1042 Dividend Park dr. 3bd 2bth home with finished basement and a private inground pool. Enjoy your summers right in your own backyard. (now closed for the winter) Sit right inside your screened in porch and enjoy 3 seasons of the year and a lovely backyard. Family Room features a wood burning fireplace just i time for the Holidays. This is a wonderful home just waiting for a new family. This Home also has a finished lower level which is currently the Recreational room. Very Large Corner lot, This is really a nice home you will not be disappointed.

