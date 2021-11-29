Beautiful Florissant home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in the popular Grandview Heights neighborhood of Florissant. This stunner has been renovated from top to bottom. Wood floors have been lovingly restored in addition to the new floors that have been laid throughout. Kitchen has been gutted and rebuilt with brand new custom cabinetry and granite counter tops. Bathrooms have also been renovated with custom tile. Brand new stainless steel appliances come with property. Fresh paint throughout the home, including the mostly finished basement. There is a ton to love about this home. Seller will provide passed occupancy inspection. Seller has never lived in the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $174,900
