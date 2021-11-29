 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $174,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $174,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $174,900

Beautiful Florissant home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in the popular Grandview Heights neighborhood of Florissant. This stunner has been renovated from top to bottom. Wood floors have been lovingly restored in addition to the new floors that have been laid throughout. Kitchen has been gutted and rebuilt with brand new custom cabinetry and granite counter tops. Bathrooms have also been renovated with custom tile. Brand new stainless steel appliances come with property. Fresh paint throughout the home, including the mostly finished basement. There is a ton to love about this home. Seller will provide passed occupancy inspection. Seller has never lived in the home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News