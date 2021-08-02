 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $175,000

Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome end unit with covered front porch and garage. Formal dining room, spacious kitchen with granite counters, large breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet storage. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with gas fireplace and access to the private deck. Wood floors throughout the main floor. Main floor master with vaulted ceilings and bay window. Laundry and half bath on main floor as well. Upstairs you'll find a loft area, 2 nice sized guest bedrooms and full guest bath. Convenient location mins from Lindbergh Blvd.

