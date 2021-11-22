 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $180,000

Welcome home to this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath gem located on a cul de sac in the desirable River trails neighborhood. This home offers tons of updates!!! Both bathrooms have been updated, newer Anderson windows through out, new carpet installed and fresh paint in 2021, newer deck, newer patio door. Custom blinds will be installed prior to closing!! Large fenced in backyard for entertaining and so much more!!! Ring door bell and washer and dryer are included. Don't miss out on this beauty!! Showings start 11/20/2021

