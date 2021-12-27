 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $185,000

Price drop and new improvements done as of 12-23-21!! Win win for potential new buyer. Seller has updated bathroom, all light fixtures & kitchen/backsplash. Welcome to 3495 St Catherine Steet Florissant MO 63033 !! As soon as you enter this well maintained 3 bed 3 bath 2 car attached garage over 1800 + square feet ranch home you’ll notice the freshly coated paint throughout , new flooring , separate family room with wood burning fireplace plenty of space for hosting gatherings. Lower level has a full bath with jacuzzi tub. Wait that’s not all…two bonus rooms that can be used as bedroom(s) or office space the basement is spotless clean. Home is MOVE-IN Ready . Don’t wait too long this impressive spacious brick/ vinyl ranch has great potential won’t last long. YOU ARE WHATS MISSING!!!!!!!!!! Conveniently located near school(s), church, shopping and restaurants. Stop by you MUST see this.

