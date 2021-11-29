 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $189,900

There are so many features to love about this All Brick Florissant ranch. 3 main floor bedrooms. 2 full baths. Cheery light filled kitchen with good work space. The lower level offers a huge family room plus the second full bath room. Plenty of storage as well. Big ticket updates within the last 5 years include most windows, roof, furnace, AC, flooring, fixtures, lighting, kitchen backsplash, garage door and garage door opener. This home is ready for a new owner and fast occupancy. Enjoy the 2 car garage plus an extra driveway coming from the side of the home for abundant parking. Huge patio space for entertaining. A level corner lot surrounds this attractive all brick ranch. Very convenient Florissant location with quick access to the highway makes this home very desirable for a easy commute to work. Professional photo shoot on Monday with photos on Tuesday.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News