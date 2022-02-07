Welcome home to this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath gem located on a cul de sac in the desirable River trails neighborhood. This home offers tons of updates!!! Both bathrooms have been updated, newer Anderson windows through out, new carpet installed and fresh paint in 2021, newer deck, newer patio door. Custom blinds will be installed prior to closing!! Large fenced in backyard for entertaining and so much more!!! Ring door bell and washer and dryer are included. Don't miss out on this beauty!! Showings start 11/20/2021
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $190,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Missouri senator's appeasement of Russia earns a well-deserved 'con man' critique from a GOP colleague.
NBC has released a trailer for its upcoming limited series starring Renée Zellweger as St. Charles County murderer Pam Hupp.
The bulk of the storm, which could drop major amounts of snow, will sweep through the region on Groundhog Day.
Prosecutors, sheriffs, police, religious and civil rights leaders slammed the bill.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
In defending his pick for state health director, Gov. Mike Parson has prompted a whole new round of criticism.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis is developing an ambitious plan that will likely merge and close churches.
Lawmakers pushed back on a MoDOT plan to fund staffing increases and pay raises.
A civilization doesn't let the lights go out — neither does this teenager.
'I don’t even know what spring training looks like or if it’s going to happen,' he says.