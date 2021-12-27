Move-in ready! Gorgeous home with a contemporary open floor plan in the heart of Florissant just off Lindbergh. This home has upgrades galore! Almost 1,600 sq ft of finished living space, including custom bathroom, completely updated with custom tile work and flooring, as well as a beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets, crown molding, and stainless-steel appliances. All new custom luxury flooring throughout, along with 6 panel doors. Recessed lighting has been installed throughout entire home. This home sits on a level lot with a fenced yard, large over sized garage and separate outbuilding that could be used for an office or shop. Quiet, high demand neighborhood with easy highway access. Fully finished lower-level features great room, possible sleeping room as well as large storage area. Ready to move in with all the work completed for you. Get it before its gone.
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $194,800
