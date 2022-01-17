3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $194,900

Welcome home to your completely updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath ranch in a quiet Florissant neighborhood. This cutie is within walking distance of Bangert Park and St. Louis County Library - Flo Valley Branch and close to HWY 270 access. Featuring wood floors throughout most of the main level, granite countertops, SS appliance, updated bathrooms and a finished lower level. With a newer HVAC system, new electrical panel box, and a separate 2-car HEATED garage, what's not to love. This one is a charmer! Schedule your appointment today!