3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $215,000

Honey Stop the Car! A beautiful Florissant Ranch with everything your heart desires! Enter and be greeted by a Sunny Formal dining room and Formal Living Room both with Arched doorways. The living room is open to your family room and beautiful wood burning fireplace and the family room is open to your spacious eat in kitchen. Relax down the hall in your luxurious master suite. The basement is where your families escape and includes the man cave's big screen TV. Bar and Pool table! As is Only! No show till Open Sunday 01/30/2022 2-4 p.m.

