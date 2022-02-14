3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $225,000

Looking for a sprawling ranch with a finished basement and a pool? As you enter, you've got space for a home office or living room. Enjoy the open and bright living space with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with a built in Viking Wine Fridge. From the dining room, you've got a large deck overlooking your in-ground saltwater pool. Large pool to enjoy in your backyard, along with mature landscaping, fully fenced, and a shed for pool storage. Spend your summer relaxing by the pool and enjoying your outdoor entertaining space! Home includes an ensuite bathroom in the primary suite. Additional hallway bath and two bedrooms to complete the upper level. Large, lower level has a sliding glass door which connects by your pool deck. Space could work for entertaining area, tv room, and/or additional space for a home office. Basement includes lots of storage as well. Two car garage and a driveway for when you're friends come by to swim.