Looking for a sprawling ranch with a finished basement and a pool? As you enter, you've got space for a home office or living room. Enjoy the open and bright living space with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with a built in Viking Wine Fridge. From the dining room, you've got a large deck overlooking your in-ground saltwater pool. Large pool to enjoy in your backyard, along with mature landscaping, fully fenced, and a shed for pool storage. Spend your summer relaxing by the pool and enjoying your outdoor entertaining space! Home includes an ensuite bathroom in the primary suite. Additional hallway bath and two bedrooms to complete the upper level. Large, lower level has a sliding glass door which connects by your pool deck. Space could work for entertaining area, tv room, and/or additional space for a home office. Basement includes lots of storage as well. Two car garage and a driveway for when you're friends come by to swim.
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Veteran reporter/anchor Ryan Dean leaving station on March 4; his wife, "Show Me St. Louis" anchor Dana Dean, will follow him out the door in April.
St. Louis County claims Quail Creek Golf Management is violating the terms of a lease agreement.
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
With COVID-ravaged lungs, 27-year-old awaits organ transplant.
We'll just have to celebrate March 14 extra hard this year.
McClellan wonders: Why can’t Missouri be more like Oklahoma?
Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson based his decision on a state highway patrol report completed seven weeks ago.
Decision could result in a change to the rules governing how citizens can alter the Missouri Constitution.
Some pregame advice before the big, bad (really, really bad) game
Rhinos and RINOs (Republicans in name only) share a lot of the same traits.