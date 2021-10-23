3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $249,900

Great opportunity to purchase a ranch style home, just 3 years old in great Subdivision. Home features include 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, Dining area, Kitchen with electric stove, double sinks, walk in pantry. Laundry room located on main floor off of exit/entry door of garage. Master bedroom offers his/her sinks, large tub & separate shower, walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are nice in size. Basement awaits your finishing touches with egress window, rough in plumbing for bath, lots of space.