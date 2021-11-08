3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $249,900

You will fall in love with this gorgeous 3bd/2ba Florissant ranch. This lovely home features an eye catching brick front elevation, spacious 2 car garage, nice sized front porch and a level back yard. As you walk past your formal dining room you are welcomed by an expansive family room that features bright skylights, soaring vaulted ceiling and cozy gas fireplace with marble surround. You are sure to adore the eat-in kitchen that includes plenty of custom cabinets, ample counter space, large peninsula (doubles as a bar), stainless steel appliances and large breakfast room with custom light fixtures and bay window. Main level also includes 2 sizable guest bedrooms and a large master that includes a gorgeous ensuite with dual vanity, stand-up shower and large soaking tub w/large picture window. Main level also includes laundry room and a second full bath. Basement is partially finished and awaiting the next owners personal preference.