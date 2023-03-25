5 YEARS NEW and Ready for YOU! This Vaulted Great Room Ranch boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1600 sqft of living area on the MAIN Level!! Entry foyer opens into the Light & Bright Vaulted Great Room. Optional Kitchen upgrade allows for generous dining area in addition to the spacious kitchen boasting TWO Pantries, stainless steel appliances and sleek tile backsplash. Main floor laundry connects from the garage into the kitchen. Main Floor Master Suite features walk-in closet and private luxury bath with double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. The Two additional bedrooms are nicely sized and the full hall bath showcases gorgeous hexagon tile floors. Walkout lower level is a blank palette patiently awaiting your creative eye