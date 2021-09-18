 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $259,900

Great opportunity to purchase a ranch style home, just 3 years old in great Subdivision. Home features include 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, Dining area, Kitchen with electric stove, double sinks, walk in pantry. Laundry room located on main floor off of exit/entry door of garage. Master bedroom offers his/her sinks, large tub & separate shower, walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are nice in size. Basement awaits your finishing touches with egress window, rough in plumbing for bath, lots of space.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News