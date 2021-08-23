****Back on the market, no fault of the seller. Open house 8/22 1-3 pm****Beautiful home in the quiet neighborhood of Riverwood Estates Subdivision. With 2900+ sq ft of living space, there is plenty of room for your family. This open concepts includes a large living rm with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, & is open to the dining rm & eat-in kitchen. The kitchen boasts lots of cabinets & counter space, breakfast bar, & slider to the deck overlooking the backyard. The master suite is nicely sized with french doors and a bay window. Laundry is on the main level and the washer and dryer will stay with the home! The LL is completely finished and ready for entertaining. LL has a full bar w/sink, sleeping rm w/closet, full bath, & storage rm w/built-in shelves. Home also includes a fenced-in side yard, custom blinds w/new Anderson windows, newer furnace & a/c unit, new water heater, updated landscaping, added storage space in the garage attic & new roof. Great access to major hwys.
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $274,900
