3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $274,900

You're going to love this beautiful estate home in the highly sought after Barrington Downs neighborhood! This house was the display home, so it is loaded with every extra touch the builder offered. The dining room features custom trim and parquet wood floors. The majority of the house has beautiful square tooth dentil crown molding. The massive master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets and a custom coffered ceiling. The equally spacious master bath features a large soaker tub, separate shower and large vanity. The spacious eat-in kitchen has tons of counter space and large center island. The pride of ownership is apparent throughout the house, especially with the immaculately maintained yard and landscape. The back deck and gazebo are the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee or Saturday BBQ. All of this and the Barrington Downs Clubhouse, grade school middle school and high school are within a 5 minute drive! Don't miss your chance to call this incredible house your home.