Beautiful 3 bed/3 bath ranch home has been meticulously maintained for years. From the moment you step foot through the door, you will see the pride in ownership and feel right at home. The large family room is filled with an abundance of natural light and has a gas fireplace as the focal point. The spacious kitchen is lined with cabinets, filled with storage and offers a ton of seating. The dining room sits just off the kitchen, if additional space is needed or if you are just feeling fancy. The master bedroom has a large master bath, along with a walk-in closet. The walk-out basement is roughed in for an additional bath, should you decide to finish this space. A large wood deck, along with a concrete patio, give you additional space to entertain or just relax and enjoy the outdoors. The backyard gives you a very private feel as the property backs to farmland. The community pond is also just steps away. Stunning neighborhood and a fantastic location. Take a look today.
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pitching a golden opportunity, Cardinals outbid multiple suitors to woo lefty Matz and ruin Mets owner's morning
Coming off an assertive year in Toronto, Matz, 30, agreed to a four-year, $44-million deal that will be finalized after a physical.
St. Louis and St. Louis County officials said in a statement that they are determining how the money will be allocated.
Modeled after similar funds, city should create endowment to fund college education for every public school graduate, or similar investment in their future.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
The University of Missouri is publishing a book about Homer G. Phillips Hospital called, “Climbing the Ladder, Chasing the Dream.”
Some who donated to help Kevin Strickland said their contributions were a way to apologize for Missouri state officials.
The teams with the two-lowest walks-per-nine last year were very successful.
Ron Baechle of Barnhart, aka Towel Man, has been waving and tossing towels for 32 years at Blues games.
The Billikens, who are the No. 10 overall seed, advance to a game at No. 2 seed Washington.
-
- 7 min to read
They're tired of being the poster girl for whining white women who exude too much privilege.