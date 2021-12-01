3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $295,000

Beautiful 3 bed/3 bath ranch home has been meticulously maintained for years. From the moment you step foot through the door, you will see the pride in ownership and feel right at home. The large family room is filled with an abundance of natural light and has a gas fireplace as the focal point. The spacious kitchen is lined with cabinets, filled with storage and offers a ton of seating. The dining room sits just off the kitchen, if additional space is needed or if you are just feeling fancy. The master bedroom has a large master bath, along with a walk-in closet. The walk-out basement is roughed in for an additional bath, should you decide to finish this space. A large wood deck, along with a concrete patio, give you additional space to entertain or just relax and enjoy the outdoors. The backyard gives you a very private feel as the property backs to farmland. The community pond is also just steps away. Stunning neighborhood and a fantastic location. Take a look today.