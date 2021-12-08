Immaculate 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Ranch Home is Back on the Market No Fault of Seller! So here's your chance to be in your Dream home for New Year's Eve!!! Formal Dining and Vaulted Great Room Wow you in the Bright Open Ranch . A Gourmet Kitchen and Spacious Main Floor Master Enter French doors with Bay Window and Luxury Master Suite await and you have space for office and guest room. Not to mention the lovely back yard and patio space for outdoor entertaining. This home is a one owner and the love and care given shows. HSA home warranty included.
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $310,000
