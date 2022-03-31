 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $45,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $45,000

This is an AS IS sale. Seller will do no repairs, warranties or inspections. This home needs some major TLC but would make a nice investment in the Hazelwood School District!!

