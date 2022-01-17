3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $59,999

This is a THREE Bedroom/ 2 FULL Bath/1Car Garage One Story Condo Unit. It has been a rental property for the past SEVEN Years and the most recent tenant of 4 years for $1000/month. *** Sold "As Is" -- Seller to provide no warranties, no inspections and no repairs. *** New HVAC 07/13/20 *** New Wall Oven 2020 ** New Garage Door 2021 ** New Cooktop 2021 ** New Shower in Master Bath 2020 *** Sold "As Is" -- Seller to provide no warranties, no inspections and no repairs. Needs TLC ** Seller is licensed broker in the State of Missouri.