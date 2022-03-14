 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $59,999

*** THREE Bedroom/ 2 FULL Bath/1Car Garage One Story Condo Unit *** Rental property for the past SEVEN Years. Last tenant of 4 years for $1000/month. ** Seller is Licensed Broker in the State of Missouri ** ** Needs some TLC ** Sold "AS IS" Seller to provide no warranties, no inspections and no repairs. **

