3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $64,900

Robinwood neighborhood, near Robinwood Elementary School. One level home with slab foundation, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. *** This property is eligible under the Freddie Mac First Look Initiative through 04/25/2022. Seller will not complete any repairs to the subject property, either lender or buyer requested. The property is sold in AS IS condition. Pre-Approval letter or Proof of Funds required. Sale addendum and earnest money as certified funds will be required for final acceptance.