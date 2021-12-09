 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $70,000

Here is a very unique home with lots of possibilities that is ready for a full rehab. The first floor great room has a floor to ceiling stone fireplace and extended hearth. The upper loft, main floor and finished lower level each have large bedrooms and full baths - maybe an AIRBNB opportunity? The lower level also has a finished family room with a second fireplace and a wet bar. There is also an oversized, 2 car garage. This home is going to need some work from top to bottom and is priced well below market.

