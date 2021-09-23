3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $70,000

Investors and experienced project seekers - look no further! Come put your plans in action and polish this into the gem of the street. Great functional floorplan in a quiet neighborhood. The equity is there to turn this into your perfect quaint home or make this your next successful renovation project for flip or long term hold. This home is being sold in AS IS condition. Seller will not provide any inspections or agree to any repairs. All offers must be written on Special Sale Contract. Cash/conventional offers only.