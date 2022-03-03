 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $75,000

Don’t miss out on this home. Must have a 2-hour notice to show this upper-level Unit 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms condo. Lots of storage in this spacious floor plan. Newer carpet in 2020 has one car garage, washer, and dryer hook ups. Balcony for those cool evenings. Home is close to highway and walking distance to stores banks and eatery. AS IS Sale

