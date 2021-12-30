 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $99,900

AFFORDABLE 3 BEDROOM RANCH IN MOVE IN CONDITION!! updated kitchen with oak cabinets, electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator and OTR range microwave; updated bathroom with subway tile walls; porcelain ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, bath and entry; steel entry doors; storm doors; energy efficient vinyl windows in living room, dining room and kitchen; aluminum covered fascia; kitchen has hook up for full size washer and electric dryer; updated electric panel with exterior mast; covered patio; carport with large storage area;

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News