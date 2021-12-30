AFFORDABLE 3 BEDROOM RANCH IN MOVE IN CONDITION!! updated kitchen with oak cabinets, electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator and OTR range microwave; updated bathroom with subway tile walls; porcelain ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, bath and entry; steel entry doors; storm doors; energy efficient vinyl windows in living room, dining room and kitchen; aluminum covered fascia; kitchen has hook up for full size washer and electric dryer; updated electric panel with exterior mast; covered patio; carport with large storage area;
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $99,900
