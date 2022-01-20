 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $99,900

Check out this very well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home situated on a half cul-de-sac! The hardwood flooring is in great shape and the eat in kitchen lets in plenty of natural light. Off the kitchen you have a nice sized patio and backyard perfect for entertaining or relaxing after a long day. Schedule your private showing today!

