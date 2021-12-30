3 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $99,900

OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY!!! Located in Fabulous Florissant, this fantastic ranch home is sure to please!!! Home features large rooms, eat-in kitchen, oversized carport and more! Updated electric panel, waste stack, newer HVAC, and partially finished basement make this one a WINNER! Schedule a showing today! Property is to be sold in its current as-is condition with no warranties or representations by the Seller. Seller will not make repairs nor provide any inspections. Seller's addendum is required after terms of sale are agreed upon. Special Sale Contract (Form #2043) required. Proof of funds or pre-approval letter required with offer.