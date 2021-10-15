3 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $580,000

MOVE IN READY! Impressive townhome in a fantastic Frontenac location. Located just off Hwy 40, this classically designed townhome offers 2,470 s/f of luxurious, carefree living with ext maint provided by the HOA (per Ind). This stunning, end unit townhome has 2 Mstr Suites, W/I closets, 3 BD, 4 BA (3+1), convenient 3rd flr laundry, 2 car garage, 9 ft clngs on the first and second flr, main flr bdr, wr iron stair spindles, Hi Effic zoned HVAC and more. The main living area will WOW you with a large Grt Rm, DR, huge W/I pantry, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Deluxe Kitchen, Quartz countertops, SS appl, gas cooktop, roll out trays, soft close feature, coffee bar and a door to a 6x19 composite deck. The ext has a brick facade, James Hardie fiber cement siding, arch shingles, Low E windows and prof landscape. Students will attend prestigious Ladue schools and numerous private institutions are nearby. Culinary standouts and elite retailers are minutes away and Lambert Int is a short commute.