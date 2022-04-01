Impressive townhome in a fantastic Frontenac location! Centrally located off Hwy 40, this classically designed townhome offers 2,613 s/f of luxurious, carefree living with ext maint provided by the Community HOA (per Ind). This stunning townhome has 3 BD, 3.5 BA, main flr Den with glass doors and closet, Master W/I closet, convenient third flr laundry, 2 car garage, 9 ft clngs on the first and second flr, cust wall color, Hi Effic zoned HVAC and more. The main living area will WOW you with a large Great Rm, wr iron stair spindles, DR, huge W/I pantry, Deluxe Kit, dbl ovens, Quartz c-tops, SS appl, gas cooktop, coffee bar and a 6x19 composite deck. The ext has a brick facade, James Hardie fiber cement siding, arch shingles, Low E windows, maint free composite deck and prof landscape. Students will attend prestigious Ladue schools and numerous private institutions are nearby. Popular nightlife, culinary standouts and elite retailers are minutes away and Lambert Int is a short commute.
3 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
St. Louis icon Albert Pujols is set to sign as a free agent with his original MLB team.
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
Did Trump use an undocumented “burner” phone to hide his activity during the Capitol insurrection? If so, why?
Catholic high school teachers began negotiating with Archdiocese of St. Louis in October, and they're now poised to strike after their contract expired on March 4.
Justice Thomas' wife inundated Trump’s chief of staff with frenzied post-election texts offering advice on how to overturn the results.
Will Smith told viewers that it’s an act of “love” to respond to an insult with your hands. It most certainly is not.
Pujols, 42, says 2022 season will be his last and signing a one-year, $2.5-million deal with the Cardinals means his old No. 5 'will be the last uniform I will wear.'
Family members on Wednesday were mourning the death of 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson, who was accidentally shot Tuesday in north St. Louis.