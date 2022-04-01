3 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $600,000

Impressive townhome in a fantastic Frontenac location! Centrally located off Hwy 40, this classically designed townhome offers 2,613 s/f of luxurious, carefree living with ext maint provided by the Community HOA (per Ind). This stunning townhome has 3 BD, 3.5 BA, main flr Den with glass doors and closet, Master W/I closet, convenient third flr laundry, 2 car garage, 9 ft clngs on the first and second flr, cust wall color, Hi Effic zoned HVAC and more. The main living area will WOW you with a large Great Rm, wr iron stair spindles, DR, huge W/I pantry, Deluxe Kit, dbl ovens, Quartz c-tops, SS appl, gas cooktop, coffee bar and a 6x19 composite deck. The ext has a brick facade, James Hardie fiber cement siding, arch shingles, Low E windows, maint free composite deck and prof landscape. Students will attend prestigious Ladue schools and numerous private institutions are nearby. Popular nightlife, culinary standouts and elite retailers are minutes away and Lambert Int is a short commute.