MOVE IN READY! Luxury townhome display in a fantastic Frontenac location! Centrally located just off Hwy 40, this executive townhome offers 2,470 s/f of luxurious, carefree living with ext maint provided by the Community HOA (per Ind). This stunning townhome has 3 BD and 4 (2 +2) BA, tray ceiling in the Mstr Bdr, Lux Mstr Bath with a huge W/I shower, 2 car garage, 9 ft ceilings on the first and second floor, first floor Den, 2 fireplaces, wrought iron stair spindles and Hi Effic Carrier zoned HVAC. The main living area will WOW you with a Grt Rm, DR, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Deluxe Kit, Quartz c-tops, SS appl, double ovens, gas c-top, coffee bar, wet bar, large W/I pantry and a 6 x19 composite deck. The ext has a brick-stone facade, James Hardie fiber cement siding and trim, arch shingles, Low E windows and prof landscape. Students will attend prestigious Ladue schools. Culinary standouts and elite retailers are minutes away. Lambert Int is a short commute. STUNNING!
3 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $625,000
