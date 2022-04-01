3 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $625,000

MOVE IN READY! Impressive townhome in a fantastic Frontenac location. Located just off Hwy 40, this townhome has 2,470 s/f of luxurious, carefree living with ext maint provided by the Community HOA (per Ind). This end unit townhome has 3 BD, 4 BA (3+1), Den, 2 fireplaces (Grt Rm-Den), convenient third flr laundry, Lux Mstr Suite, cust closet org, Lux Mstr Bath, cust tile shower, 9 ft clngs on the main-upper flrs, wr iron stair spindles, Hi Effic zoned HVAC, 2 car garage and more. The main living area will WOW you with a large Grt Rm, DR, huge W/I pantry, laminate flooring, Deluxe Kit, large island, cab hardware, Quartz c-tops, SS appl, gas c-top, dbl wall ovens, soft close cab, coffee bar and a 6x19 composite deck. The ext has a brick facade, James Hardie fiber cement siding, arch shingles, Low E windows, and a maint free composite deck. Students will attend prestigious Ladue schools and numerous private institutions are nearby. Enjoy nearby culinary standouts and elite retailers.