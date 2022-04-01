3 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $630,000

MOVE IN READY, Impressive townhome in a fantastic Frontenac location! Centrally located off Hwy 40, this townhome has 2,470 s/f of luxurious, carefree living with ext maint provided by the HOA (per Ind). This stunning, end unit home has 3 BD, 4 BA (2+2), main flr Den, convenient third flr laundry, Lux Mstr Suite, 2 car garage, 9 ft clngs on the main and upper flrs, wrought iron stair spindles, cust wall color, Hi Effic zoned HVAC and more. The main living area will WOW you with a large Grt Rm, DR, huge W/I pantry, laminate flrs in main living areas, Deluxe Kitchen, large island, Quartz c-tops, SS appl, gas cooktop, dbl wall ovens, roll out trays, soft close feature, coffee bar and a 6x19 composite deck. The ext has a brick facade, James Hardie fiber cement siding-trim, arch shingles and Low E windows. Students will attend prestigious Ladue schools and numerous private institutions are nearby. Fantastic restaurants and elite retailers are minutes away. Lambert Int is a short commute.