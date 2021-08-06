 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $898,000

The solitude of country life in the heart of Frontenac.Have a relaxing moment enjoying the lush, professionally landscaped very private backyard, with in ground salt water spa and waterfall.The first floor en suite master,has 2 closets and an updated bath. A fresh white kitchen next to formal dining, is warm and inviting.The first floor large laundry room, with entrance to an oversized garage provides ease and convenience.The foyer and living room open to nature around every corner, access to the outdoor wonderland from the generous family room and the glass enclosed sun room make it one with nature.The family room sports builtin bookshelves and a classic fireplace.Everyone's desire:a work from home office is right off the kitchen, easy commute to the coffee.Upstairs:2 spacious bedrooms en suite and a pie`ce de re'sistance a 24X15 UNBELIEVABLE closet! Everyone has their own space.Great location,secluded grounds,across the street,72 acre Mercy grounds, a joy to walk all year. SO SPECIAL

