3 Bedroom Home in Glendale - $539,900

211 Elm Ave. is a fabulous story and a half home that’s been expanded, remodeled, and updated from top to bottom! A traditional main floor begins with an entry foyer flanked by sophisticated and stylish formal living and dining rooms. The kitchen is absolutely stunning! A beautiful Boos & Co. butcher block island anchors the space which also features quartz countertops, stylish backsplash and updated cabinets/appliances. Even better, the kitchen maintains an open connection to a beautiful family room without feeling like the main level is "too open". It's the kind of great design that will stand the test of time. The second floor features three bedrooms and two full baths, all recently refreshed and neat as a pin! The walk-out lower level is partially finished including an ideal home office and an invaluable second family room. This is an incredible Glendale home in one of the best neighborhoods in all of St. Louis!