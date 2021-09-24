 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Glendale - $539,900

3 Bedroom Home in Glendale - $539,900

3 Bedroom Home in Glendale - $539,900

211 Elm Ave. is a fabulous story and a half home that’s been expanded, remodeled, and updated from top to bottom! A traditional main floor begins with an entry foyer flanked by sophisticated and stylish formal living and dining rooms. The kitchen is absolutely stunning! A beautiful Boos & Co. butcher block island anchors the space which also features quartz countertops, stylish backsplash and updated cabinets/appliances. Even better, the kitchen maintains an open connection to a beautiful family room without feeling like the main level is "too open". It's the kind of great design that will stand the test of time. The second floor features three bedrooms and two full baths, all recently refreshed and neat as a pin! The walk-out lower level is partially finished including an ideal home office and an invaluable second family room. This is an incredible Glendale home in one of the best neighborhoods in all of St. Louis!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News