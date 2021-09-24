HAVE YOU BEEN SEARCHING FOR A HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION THAT YOU CAN CALL YOUR OWN PRIVATE OASIS? Your search is over. This impeccably maintained 2 sty home sits on a wide lot (110x140) on a private street in the heart of Glendale and has been lovingly updated over the years. There is 2834 SF of liv space + a BR & bath in LL. UPDATES & SPECIAL FEATURES: 9' ceilings, Marvin windows, crown molding,a freshly painted interior, updated lighting and recessed lighting, zoned HVAC, new gourmet kitchen (2021), main floor laundry , updated baths, screened porch & deck, a 3 car garage and the single bay even has HVAC! The FR/office ( new carpet 8/2021) could easily be converted to a MFLR primary suite incorporating the laundry room area. There are endless possibilities for an addition. On the 2nd level are 3 BRs/2 BAs, the primary BR suite offers a customized walk-in closet plus closet, dual vanities and a private bath. The gardens are exquisite w/ shade garden, pond, fencing & irrigation system.
3 Bedroom Home in Glendale - $614,900
