3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $124,900

Back on market due to no fault of sellers. Don't miss this wonderful opportunity for a 3bd/2bth home in the Lynn Haven neighborhood. Walk in & notice the freshly painted walls & recently refinished hardwood floors throughout the main level. The spacious master bedroom & two great guest bedrooms offer good closet space. The main level bath is tastefully updated with shower/tub combo. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with updated cabinets and easy maintenance vinyl flooring. Head to the lower level to find the gorgeous second full bathroom & a huge finished family room & recreation room with beautiful wood panel walls that make for easy entertaining or children's play area. The oversized garage offers perfect space for storage & with the double-wide driveway parking for the family is simple. Fully fenced backyard with patio & nice shade trees make for a great way to beat the summer heat. Seller is offering with Choice Ultimate Home Warranty Package.

