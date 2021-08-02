3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $134,900

New beginnings start here. From the moment you walk in and see the beautiful refinished hardwood flooring - thermal windows - updated paint thruout - refinished bath on main level - eat-in kitchen that is bright and shiny - refrigerator, gas range and disposal stay with the home - finished lower level with possible 4th bedroom (large) or office - nice size family room with 1/2 bath that is oversized laundry room with newer washer/dryer to stay and plenty of shelving - furnace, air and water heater have all been replaced in this seller's ownership - one car attached garage - fenced yard, large patio - two sheds. Everything is here - All you have to do is MOVE IN!