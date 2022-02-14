3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $150,000

"Pop-pop, it's showtime! Guess who's back again?" 4821 Rose Blossom...this is the Hazelwood Charmer that you have been waiting for! This stunning Hazelwood home has so much character with fresh paint, some updates, and beautiful hardwood floors with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, this home feels cozy and warm, with an abundance of natural light making this ranch feel airy and open, perfect for entertaining. You can cook the perfect meal in the spacious dine-in kitchen. This home offers plenty of storage in the dry basement and attached garage. Enjoy the large level lot that is garden & Fido ready, from your covered patio perfect for entertaining and BBQ's. Nestled in a charming subdivision with close proximity to all of the Shopping & Restaurants in the area with easy access to I-270 HWY 370. This is the home you have been waiting for! Welcome home!