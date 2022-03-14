3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $155,000

Back on the market through no fault of seller! Want a Full Brick Ranch Home on a Cul-De-Sac? Want 3 Full Bathrooms? - I could go on and on, but Here It Is! Just over 1600 SqFt of Living Space located on private cul-de-sac - no through traffic here! 3 Beds on Main with 2 additional sleeping areas in lower level. Yes 3 Full Bathrooms! - 1 on Main, 1 in Main Floor Master, 1 in Finished Lower Level. 1 Car Garage. No HOA Fees! 9 Yr Young Roof! 5 yr young Hot Water Heater! Hardwood Flooring through majority of main level! At this price you'll get the return on investment in no time! Seller's Disclosure available & Hazelwood Occupancy Inspection Passed - Seller completed for new owners reference and convenience. Selling Home in As Is Condition, but a little will go a long way in customizing in making this house as your home! Contracts due anytime Monday 3/14 with a 7PM response time on Tuesday 3/15.