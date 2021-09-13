Welcome home to this wonderful Hazelwood ranch. This home is located on a quiet street. There are hardwood floors in much of the home. A large addition provides additional living space and features a wood-burning fireplace. There is also a finished basement which offers a bonus room and bonus living space. The sliding door walks out onto a lovely patio and opens into the fenced-level backyard. There is also a carport and extra storage space. This home has tons of space to enjoy and is conveniently located near the highway, Hazelwood parks, schools, and many community features.
3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $165,000
